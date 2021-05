Вертолёт Ingenuity впервые перелетел на новый "аэродром" на Марсе

Reaching new heights! The team celebrated the #MarsHelicopter’s latest flight. It climbed to a new height record of 33 ft (10 m) and had a flight time of 108 seconds. This one-way trip led us to a new base in the direction @NASAPersevere is heading. https://t.co/SCCKPvMEFl pic.twitter.com/KB28ET5bLW