В Индии несколько человек погибло при сходе поезда с рельсов

🔲 #UPDATE | Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Exp mishap has risen to 9. Rescue operation is over. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train: Union Minister John Barla



(Latest visuals from the spot in Domohani, Jalpaiguri) pic.twitter.com/hf8vpsZaHY