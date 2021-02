В столкновении 21 автомобиля на ледяной дороге в США пострадало 12 человек

JUST IN: Icy roads are being blamed for an 18-vehicle crash on I-24 EB near Old Hickory Blvd this morning. @MNPDNashville reports 6 minor injuries and that the interstate will be salted before it's reopened. DETAILS HERE -- https://t.co/vpZ8JJ1crY @WKRN pic.twitter.com/mK9hmlrLLI