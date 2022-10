Как выглядят и чем занимаются любимые женщины (и мужчина?) лучших футболистов планеты

Kylian Mbappé is reportedly dating 32-year-old transgender model Ines Rau.



Inès Rau seen with #PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé at the Cannes Film Festival and Mbappe was then seen carrying Rau on a luxury yacht, according to Italian magazine Corriere dello Sports.#WatsUpTV #mbappe pic.twitter.com/MBKHI7SOIW