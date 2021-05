Малкин вышел на второе место по очкам в истории "Питтсбурга" в Кубке Стэнли

Evgeni Malkin (64-108—172 in 169 GP) opened the scoring in Game 5 to record his 172nd playoff point and matched Mario Lemieux (76-96—172 in 107 GP) for the second-most postseason points in @penguins franchise history. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/c3tqaQagQu pic.twitter.com/jidfotFfeB